Patriots Looking Smart To Let J.C. Jackson Walk In Free Agency

During his Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, Jerod Mayo was asked why some Patriots standouts are unable to maintain the same level of success after leaving New England.

“This must be a J.C. (Jackson) reference,” the linebackers coach replied.

Yes, it’s been that kind of season for Jackson, who parlayed his stellar four-year run with the Patriots into a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers this past March.

In New England, Jackson was an excellent No. 2 cornerback behind Stephon Gilmore, then a Pro Bowler after replacing Gilmore atop the depth chart last season. From the time he joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2018 through the end of the 2021 season, no NFL player registered more interceptions than Jackson’s 25, and only two had more passes defended.

But the early stages of Jackson’s Chargers tenure have been nothing short of disastrous. Six weeks in, he’s Pro Football Focus’ second-lowest-graded NFL cornerback, ranking 107th out of 108 qualifiers. He’s allowed 17 catches on 23 targets for 331 yards and three touchdowns, with quarterbacks posting a near-perfect 155.3 passer rating against him that’s second-worst among corners who have played at least 35 coverage snaps.

After grabbing eight interceptions and leading the NFL with 23 passes defended in his final season in Foxboro, Jackson has no picks and just one PBU so far for LA. He’s also missed two games following preseason ankle surgery, and on Monday night, he was benched at halftime of the Chargers’ 19-16 overtime win over the Denver Broncos after allowing a 39-yard touchdown, a 47-yard gain and committing pass interference on another deep ball at SoFi Stadium.

“It just wasn’t good enough in the first half, and we felt like we needed to make a change,” head coach Brandon Staley told reporters postgame. Staley also confirmed Jackson was the defender at fault on both of Denver’s big plays, which represented nearly half of Russell Wilson’s 188 passing yards.