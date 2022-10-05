Why Patriots’ 1-3 Start Isn’t Death Sentence For Playoff Hopes

NESN Logo Sign In

Four weeks into the 2021 NFL season, the New England Patriots were 1-3, coming off a narrow loss to a heavily favored legendary quarterback with a handful of winnable games on the horizon. They went on to rebound from that inauspicious start to win 10 games and make the playoffs.

We’re now at the same point in the 2022 campaign. The Patriots’ record? 1-3, coming off a narrow loss to a heavily favored legendary quarterback with a handful of winnable games on the horizon.

It’s not a perfect comparison, admittedly.

Most notably, these Patriots, who took Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to overtime at Lambeau Field last week before losing 27-24, currently are without their starting quarterback (Mac Jones, ankle) and his primary backup (Brian Hoyer, concussion). Until one of those two recovers, they’re expected to roll with fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who displayed admirable composure and moxie in Green Bay but also some obvious limitations.

The odds of New England ripping off a ’21-esque midseason win streak would be considerably higher with a healthy Jones, and as of Wednesday morning, it was unclear how much longer his high ankle sprain would keep him sidelined. But if a Zappe-led squad can stage the kind of upset bid it put forth this past Sunday — leads in all four quarters, never trailing by more than four, possession near midfield with the chance to win in overtime as 9.5-point underdogs — then the Patriots are capable of capitalizing on the soft stretch in its schedule regardless of who’s behind center.

Here’s how the next seven weeks look for Bill Belichick’s club:

Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions