Did Mac Jones Play Well Enough To Solidify His Patriots Job Status?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Patriots saved their season with Sunday’s 22-17 win over the New York Jets. The campaign could’ve gone sideways had the results been different at MetLife Stadium.

But did Mac Jones do enough in the game to eliminate questions about his job security? Probably not.

Jones was shaky in his first full game action since Week 3, completing 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown to go along with an interception. He also could’ve thrown at least two more interceptions including a would’ve-been pick-six that got negated by a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty late in the first half. Still, Jones settled down in the second half and made some big throws in the winning effort.

His performance also is difficult to evaluate. Given Jones’ controversially limited playing time in last Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, Sunday effectively functioned as his true work-off-the-rust game after missing a month due to an ankle injury. Also working against Jones was a formidable Jets front seven, which sacked the Patriots quarterback six times and pressured him throughout the Week 8 matchup.

Belichick after the game pointed out New York’s relentless pressure and did so again during a Monday morning Zoom call.

“I thought Mac did a nice job,” Belichick said. “We had pressure on quite a few pass plays — more than we would like, for sure — and I thought he made good decisions. He had to pull the ball down a couple (of times) and made some key runs for us. The Jets gave us some looks at the line of scrimmage that he had to deal with in the running game; I thought he handled those well. I thought he gave us a lot of good plays.”

Belichick’s comments definitely should be viewed as an endorsement of Jones. And the Patriots head coach is right to point out the role that pressure played in Jones’ spotty afternoon, as even Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady would look bad when under siege that often. Jones, whom we must remember still is just 24 years old, got sped up and showed iffy decision-making against an excellent defense. It happens.