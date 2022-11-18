Julian Edelman Has Potential Tattoo Riding On Patriots-Jets Game

Might Julian Edelman be adding to his tattoo collection after Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets?

He’s hopeful that’s not the case.

During Friday’s episode of “Inside The NFL,” Edelman and Brandon Marshall, who spent two seasons with the Jets, made a friendly (but permanent) wager for this weekend.

“Yeah, so Jules. If the Jets win, straight up, you have to get a Jets tattoo and vice versa,” Marshall said in the clip shared to Twitter. “It’s just simple.”

Edelman seemed pretty confident in taking his former Patriots team.

“Patriots all day,” Edelman said, “Where are you gonna put your tattoo?”

"If the @nyjets win straight up, you have to get a Jets tattoo." ?



The stakes are higher than usual for @BMarshall and @Edelman11 with this week's picks ?



pic.twitter.com/tBI0CTe80C — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) November 17, 2022

For what it’s worth, Edelman went 11-4 in his picks for Week 10 while Marshall went 6-9.