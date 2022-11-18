Julian Edelman Has Potential Tattoo Riding On Patriots-Jets Game

Might Julian Edelman be adding to his tattoo collection after Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets?
He’s hopeful that’s not the case.
During Friday’s episode of “Inside The NFL,” Edelman and Brandon Marshall, who spent two seasons with the Jets, made a friendly (but permanent) wager for this weekend.
“Yeah, so Jules. If the Jets win, straight up, you have to get a Jets tattoo and vice versa,” Marshall said in the clip shared to Twitter. “It’s just simple.”
Edelman seemed pretty confident in taking his former Patriots team.
“Patriots all day,” Edelman said, “Where are you gonna put your tattoo?”
For what it’s worth, Edelman went 11-4 in his picks for Week 10 while Marshall went 6-9.
It’s sure to be a physical divisional matchup come Sunday afternoon with both teams showcasing better defense than offense. But if the Patriots want to continue to climb their way up the AFC East standings (and have Edelman avoid getting a Jets tattoo), they’ll need to pull out a win.
Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.