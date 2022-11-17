Predicting Wins, Losses For Patriots’ Remaining Eight Games

Despite all that went wrong, from an awful training camp to a 1-3 start to a bizarre quarterback controversy, the Patriots went 5-4 in their first nine games. All things considered, it was a solid first half for New England.
But Bill Belichick’s team must be better in the second half if it wants to make the playoffs. While much can happen between now and the end of the season, the Patriots probably will need to win at least nine games to qualify for the postseason.
Reaching that number won’t be easy, as the Patriots face a brutal second-half schedule. And the difficult slate starts this Sunday afternoon with a pivotal rematch against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
With the second half now upon us, we took a stab at predicting the wins and losses for the Patriots’ final eight games. When the dust settled, we had New England finishing the season at 9-8.
Week 11: vs. New York Jets
We don’t expect Zach Wilson to perform as grossly in this game as he did in Week 8, when the sophomore quarterback threw three picks while playing like a loose cannon. But we also expect Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense to improve with center David Andrews back in the fold and Jones and the receivers getting two weeks to iron out some of their many issues. These teams are evenly matched, but New England is just a little bit better. Plus, the Jets probably will find a way to do Jets things.
Prediction: WIN
Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings
It’s not hard to envision the Patriots winning this game. The Vikings are good, that much was clear in their wild Week 10 win over the Bills, but they’re not without some key flaws. Also, quarterback Kirk Cousins has a long history of struggling in primetime situations, and this game will be played on Thanksgiving night. Nevertheless, Minnesota will prove too explosive on offense, and New England won’t keep pace on the scoreboard.
Prediction: LOSS
Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills
Are the Bills more vulnerable than many initially thought? Yes. Is Josh Allen’s health a legitimate concern? Also yes. Are the Patriots better suited in the secondary to limit Buffalo’s passing attack? Perhaps. Will any of this be enough to help New England pull off an upset on “Thursday Night Football”? Nah.
Prediction: LOSS
Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals
This is a tough spot for the Patriots, as the game will be played on Monday night and Kyler Murray is the kind of athletic quarterback that normally gives New England fits. But Arizona has been a mess all season, and Murray predictably is banged up with the campaign now halfway over. At the end of the day, Belichick will coach circles around Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who already might be on the hot seat.
Prediction: WIN
Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders
New England’s fourth straight primetime matchup is another difficult game to predict. The 2-7 Raiders are a mess, with many calling on Las Vegas to fire embattled head coach Josh McDaniels. But the Raiders remain a talented group, one that largely dominated the Patriots during joint practices in the summer. This won’t be an easy game for New England, and the Raiders easily could get a win on “Sunday Night Football.” However, Vegas’ defense simply is too awful to ignore.
Prediction: WIN
Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
If the Bengals figure things out on their offensive line, they likely will be too dynamic on offense for the Patriots to handle. New England’s secondary is much improved, but Cincy’s receiving group is insanely good, especially if Ja’Marr Chase is in the lineup. But the Bengals’ offensive line is impressively terrible, which should play right into the hands of Matthew Judon and company. The Patriots get their best win of the season.
Prediction: WIN
Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins
We want to give New England the nod with Miami having to deal with the cold weather, but we just can’t do it. The fact of the matter is that Tua Tagovailoa owns the Patriots, and the Dolphins’ offense currently looks likes like one of the best in the NFL. This will be a frustrating slip-up for New England, one that moves Tagovailoa to 5-0 against Belichick. Woof.
Prediction: LOSS
Week 18: at Buffalo Bills
It depends. Are the Bills resting Allen because they have their playoff seeding wrapped up? If that happens, the Patriots definitely could pick up a victory. But if Buffalo has something to play for and Allen suits up, it’s hard to imagine the Patriots leaving Highmark Stadium with a win. Allen and the Bills get their fourth straight victory over New England.
Prediction: LOSS