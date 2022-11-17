Predicting Wins, Losses For Patriots’ Remaining Eight Games

Despite all that went wrong, from an awful training camp to a 1-3 start to a bizarre quarterback controversy, the Patriots went 5-4 in their first nine games. All things considered, it was a solid first half for New England.

But Bill Belichick’s team must be better in the second half if it wants to make the playoffs. While much can happen between now and the end of the season, the Patriots probably will need to win at least nine games to qualify for the postseason.

Reaching that number won’t be easy, as the Patriots face a brutal second-half schedule. And the difficult slate starts this Sunday afternoon with a pivotal rematch against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

With the second half now upon us, we took a stab at predicting the wins and losses for the Patriots’ final eight games. When the dust settled, we had New England finishing the season at 9-8.

Week 11: vs. New York Jets

We don’t expect Zach Wilson to perform as grossly in this game as he did in Week 8, when the sophomore quarterback threw three picks while playing like a loose cannon. But we also expect Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense to improve with center David Andrews back in the fold and Jones and the receivers getting two weeks to iron out some of their many issues. These teams are evenly matched, but New England is just a little bit better. Plus, the Jets probably will find a way to do Jets things.

Prediction: WIN

Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings

It’s not hard to envision the Patriots winning this game. The Vikings are good, that much was clear in their wild Week 10 win over the Bills, but they’re not without some key flaws. Also, quarterback Kirk Cousins has a long history of struggling in primetime situations, and this game will be played on Thanksgiving night. Nevertheless, Minnesota will prove too explosive on offense, and New England won’t keep pace on the scoreboard.

Prediction: LOSS

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills

Are the Bills more vulnerable than many initially thought? Yes. Is Josh Allen’s health a legitimate concern? Also yes. Are the Patriots better suited in the secondary to limit Buffalo’s passing attack? Perhaps. Will any of this be enough to help New England pull off an upset on “Thursday Night Football”? Nah.

Prediction: LOSS