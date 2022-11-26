This Stat Shows How Dominant Bruins, Celtics Have Been At Home

The Bruins and Celtics both are off to hot starts to their respective seasons, but as dominant as they have been on the road, there’s just something about playing in Boston.

The Celtics have won their last two games and sit atop the NBA standings with a 15-4 record while the Bruins avoided their first losing streak of the season — and first loss at TD Garden this season — with a thrilling 3-2 comeback overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday afternoon.

The Bruins made history with the win as it marked the 12th win on home ice to start the season. The 2021-22 Florida Panthers tied the record set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks with 11. The Celtics only have lost one game at home and have combined with the B’s to win 19 games — the most by an NBA and NHL team that share an arena through 20 games.

The Celtics return to TD Garden on Sunday night to host the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET. The Bruins, meanwhile, return to their home ice Tuesday to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.