Patrick Mahomes Tells Crazy Story About Getting Drafted By Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes (kind of) made sure he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs — wait, what?

That’s right. The 2018 NFL MVP did everything in his power to get the Chiefs to draft him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Oh, and Mahomes received some help from Kansas City’s former offensive coordinator Matt Nagy when heading into his pre-draft meeting with the team.

On the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” Mahomes revealed that not only did Nagy give him the plays the Chiefs wanted to go over the night before the meeting actually happened, but the 27-year-old did what he could during the draft to make sure he was wearing a Chiefs uniform.

“I’m going to give you guys the inside scoop,” Mahomes told the Kelce brothers on their podcast. “Matt Nagy, our quarterbacks coach now who was the offensive coordinator then, he really liked me so he gave me the plays they were going to go over the night before. So coach (Andy) Reid is finding out here live on the ‘New Heights’ podcast. And so of course, I crushed the meeting. I stayed up all night studying those plays.”

Kelce asked Mahomes later in the show about his draft experience which is when he revealed how he nudged the Chiefs to move up and grab him.

“As the process went on, I got a feeling I was going up in the draft,” Mahomes said. “I had a couple of teams that have been out there now that said they were going to draft me and that’s true. It’s not like these coaches were making that up. I talked to them during the draft process and they were like ‘Hey, if you’re there we’re going to take you.’ And so, I kind of gave a little inside info to the Chiefs. ‘Hey if you all let me go anywhere, I didn’t know about the Saints spot, below 12 or below I’m going to get drafted by someone else.’

“So I gave the Chiefs a little bit of info on that because I wanted to be here.”