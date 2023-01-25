Bills’ Stefon Diggs Responds To Trash Talk From Bengals’ Eli Apple

The battle between Bills and Bengals players continued even after the final whistle sounded in the AFC divisional-round game at Highmark Stadium.

Not long after Cincinnati punched its ticket to Sunday’s conference championship game, the ever-brash Eli Apple ignited a war of words with Stefon Diggs. The Bengals cornerback mocked the Bills wide receiver after the latter defended his behavior following Buffalo’s season-ending loss. Apple also gave grief to Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen for their sideline spat late in the game.

Diggs, as he explained Tuesday afternoon via Twitter, believes there was a sole purpose for Apple talking trash online.

“Clout chasing,” the star pass-catcher tweeted in response to one of Apple’s tweets.

Apple, as anyone could have guessed, didn’t let Diggs get the last word.

“Safe travels to Cabo fam,” the 2016 first-rounder replied to the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Time will tell if Apple finds a new target for verbal barbs this weekend when Cincinnati visits Kansas City. Perhaps Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who earlier this season identified the Bengals corner as “a guy who talks a lot of (expletive).”