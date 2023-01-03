Bills Update Twitter Profile After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury

The Buffalo Bills updated their Twitter profile Tuesday, one day after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”

The Bills changed their profile photo to feature Hamlin’s name and number, a show of support as the 24-year-old remained hospitalized and in critical condition.

Hamlin collapsed on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest Monday night at Paycor Stadium after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medics restored Hamlin’s heartbeat before transporting him to the hospital, where he stayed overnight in the intensive care unit.

The Week 17 Bills-Bengals game ultimately was suspended indefinitely, and it’s unclear whether it’ll be rescheduled. No changes had been made to the NFL’s Week 18 schedule as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hamlin’s family released a statement Tuesday expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support in wake of Monday’s incident. It was a horrifying scene that shook the NFL landscape, and our thoughts certainly are with Hamlin, his family and the entire Bills organization.