Beach Sand Tom Brady Retired On Fetches Over 100 Bids On eBay

The sand Tom Brady sat on as he announced his retirement is up for sale.

No, we’re not kidding.

Brady shared an emotional video in which he told the world he was retiring from the NFL “for good.” The future Hall of Fame quarterback sat on a beach on an overcast day to break the news, and now one eBay seller is trying to capitalize.

As of 1:20 p.m. ET on Feb. 4, the sand has 124 bids and is going for $99,900. The bidding ends Feb. 12, which is Super Bowl Sunday, and the seller says in the listing that video proof will be provided should a bidder wish to see it.



“You will be receiving an 8oz mason jar bottled with the exact sand the GOAT Tom Brady made his retirement video on,” the listing stated. “… You will find no other listing like this, no one else took a sample on Feb 1st after the GOAT posted his real retirement. You will be owning the very land the GOAT retired on.”

The seller does have 100% positive feedback.

It’s likely the jar of sand will reach over $100,000.

Brady is done playing football, but he’s not walking away from the game for good. After he spends some “extended time” with his three children, the 45-year-old will head to FOX to be the network’s lead analyst.