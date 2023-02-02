Tom Brady Reportedly Looking Forward To ‘Extended Time’ With Kids

Tom Brady now has a lot of time on his hands after he announced his retirement “for good” from the NFL on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old won’t be jumping right back into work immediately despite having a mega-deal to join FOX as their lead analyst. Brady’s life has revolved around football for the last 23 years and certainly has the accomplishments to show all the work he put in paid off, but now Brady is ready to just be a dad.

According to TMZ, Brady is “going to spend the next few months just being a dad. We’re told he’s an extremely devoted father to his kids — splitting his time with his kids in Miami and New York — and is looking forward to spending extended time with them.”

Brady shares his 15-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and has two children — Benjamin and Vivian — with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. TMZ reports that Brady’s plan is to remain in Miami.

Now that Brady will step back from football before diving into his new analyst role, will that leave any room for dating?

It doesn’t sound like it.

“Our sources say Tom hasn’t dated anyone — his interest right now is just living a life outside of the game,” TMZ reported.