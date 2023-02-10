Kirk Cousins, Kelly Clarkson Tribute Tom Brady With Duet

Kirk Cousins has not been known for his consistency on the field, but NFL fans have gotten to see a different side of the Minnesota Vikings quarterback this season.

The 34-year-old has made questionable plays throughout his career, but the signal-caller went viral after a Week 9 over the Washington Commanders when he was spotted on social media dancing with his shirt off and with gold chains around his neck.

It’s that side of his personality that his teammates love, and it was on display Thursday night at the “NFL Honors” show hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson.

Cousins interrupted her opening monologue and wanted to sing a song in honor of Tom Brady and his retirement, and he the Pro Bowl quarterback did so through song:

Tom’s won seven times, went to 10. He’s on some beach so maybe Kirk can win. Yeah, yeah. Since he’s been gone.

“That doesn’t really sound like a tribute,” Clarkson said. “It kind of sounds like you’re happy Brady’s gone because it gives you and the other teams a better shot, and I am totally for this. I think Brady’s retirement is good for him, great for us.”

Clarkson, who wore a Dallas Cowboys dress Thursday night, completed the parody of her song “Since U Been Gone.”