Tom Brady Adds Being Cat Dad To Post-Retirement Life

Tom Brady has been very active on social media following his retirement announcement, and he showed off a new development for him and his children Wednesday.

The 45-year-old went viral recently when he posted a selfie where he only was wearing his underwear. Brady also posted a heartfelt quote on Valentine’s Day, which was his first post following his divorce to Gisele Bündchen.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback took to social media once again to show off two Siamese cats he had adopted with his kids Jack, Vivian and Benjamin.

“Vivi wins again,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story. “”Humane Society Tampa Bay, they are in good loving hands. Thanks (Logan Ryan) and (Ashley Bragg Ryan), this is what my mornings are like now.”

The latter revealed Brady had been volunteering at the Humane Society, and through that experience got to spend more time with his kids.

Brady has kept himself busy after his retirement — he was announced as a producer for a John Madden biopic series Wednesday — and while there is speculation he might return, again, Brady will just enjoy his life outside of football.