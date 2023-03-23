Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings

The Bruins can extend their win streak to five games Thursday night when they welcome their storied rivals, the Montreal Canadiens, to TD Garden.

Boston kicked off its homestand with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday and can clinch the Atlantic Division with a victory over Montreal in any fashion and a Toronto Maple Leafs loss in regulation to the Florida Panthers.

A win also would mark the 55th of the season for the B’s, which would be just the second time in franchise history the Bruins reached that milestone. The first came during the 1970-71 season when the Black and Gold amassed 57 wins.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will continue his defenseman carousel with Brandon Carlo being the healthy scratch for Boston. Jakub Zboril will get his second start in the last three games. Jakub Lauko also will sit, setting up A.J. Greer’s return to the forward lines.

Jeremy Swayman will start between the pipes for the Bruins, opposite of Jake Allen.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams: