Patriots Player Cracks Devin McCourty Joke After Reported Jalen Ramsey Trade

The Patriots’ defensive backfield took a major hit Friday when Devin McCourty decided to retire from the NFL.

Two days later, New England watched a fierce rival improve its secondary by a considerable margin.

The Dolphins reportedly arranged the first marquee trade ahead of the new league year, agreeing to acquire star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams. Miami featured one of the weakest pass defenses last season, but it now is set to boast one of the league’s best CB tandems on paper.

McCourty, as he expressed on Twitter, was a bit surprised to see the Fins land Ramsey for a reported trade package of a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. The newly retired safety’s tweet prompted a question from Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

“Dmac u coming back now right?? Lol,” Godchaux replied to McCourty.

McCourty informed Godchaux he does, indeed, plan to return to Foxboro for next season’s Dolphins-Patriots clash, but only to take in the game as a spectator.

Godchaux wasn’t the only active Patriots player to pipe up on social media after Miami reportedly agreed to land Ramsey. Fellow D-lineman Matthew Judon offered a reaction that probably resonated with many in the New England area.