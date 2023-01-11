What Potential WWE Sale Reveals About Vince McMahon’s Motives

WWE could be up for sale, and the rumored buyer has given the company a worse reputation.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is rumored to purchase the company from Vince McMahon, who is the majority owner, and his Class-B shares grant him majority voting power, so any sale would have to be approved by him.

There has been no official word on this, and Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston and journalist Ariel Helwani refuted original reporting on a sale to the PIF. But WWE’s stock dropped 0.64% as of 1:43 p.m. ET on Wednesday in response to those rumors.

The thought of a sale escalated when Stephanie McMahon stepped down as chairwoman and co-CEO on Tuesday. Her father, Vince McMahon, assumed back his role as executive chairman and Nick Khan remained as the lone CEO of WWE. McMahon resigned as chairman and CEO of the company in July due to his hush-money scandal, where he attempted to cover up his alleged misconduct.

Multiple board members resigned or were replaced prior to Stephanie’s removal as Vince returned to the company last week. His stated reasoning was to set up shareholders well during the company’s media rights negotiations this year.

It might seem strange to an outside observer when presented with the idea of McMahon selling WWE. This is a family company going back to his father and something he has built over the decades.

It also might seem strange to those on the outside as to why McMahon would come back. WWE’s stock rose after his resignation, and the trio of Stephanie, Khan and his son-in-law Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, guided the company to record revenue in 2022.