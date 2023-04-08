Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

The Bruins play their penultimate home game Saturday with a chance at history.

Boston is one win shy of tying the single-season wins record and can do so against the New Jersey Devils, who have won their last two games, including an 8-1 thumping of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Bruins will get some reinforcement back in Taylor Hall, who makes his return to the lineup after being sidelined with a lower-body injury since February. He’ll return to the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. David Krejci remains out, so Tyler Bertuzzi will move to the second line. Charlie McAvoy also will play Saturday. There was some concern with the blueliner after he left Thursday’s overtime win early due to a collision with Patrice Bergeron and the boards.

Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins, opposite of Vitek Vanecek.

Puck drop for Bruins-Devils is set for 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden. The game will air on ABC.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (61-12-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway