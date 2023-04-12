Bruins’ Pavel Zacha Expresses Gratitude For NESN’s 7th Player Award

Pavel Zacha has had a career season in his debut campaign with the Bruins, and he was honored for his work Tuesday.

The Bruins forward received NESN’s 7th Player Award before Boston’s win over the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. The award is voted on by the fans for a player who is considered an unsung hero of the Bruins and plays above expectations.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Zacha told Bruins reporter Eric Russo on Wednesday, per team-provided video. “Thanks to everyone on the team for making me feel comfortable straight from the beginning. I felt really good coming in. Straight from the start of the season, I was comfortable on the team. Playing with players like that, it makes it even easier. So I’m happy, especially on the same night on getting a win, it’s huge.”

The former New Jersey Devils forward signed an extension with Boston in January, and he continues to pay dividends. Zacha has a career-high 57 points in his eighth NHL season heading into Thursday’s regular-season finale. The 26-year-old has potted 21 goals and tallied 36 assists, and head coach Jim Montgomery has utilized Zacha in multiple ways, which the forward has enjoyed.

“It’s been really good,” Zacha said. “We talked before the season, that’s gonna be my role this year, and I was happy about it. I played it before, wing and center. For me, it’s just getting more and more ice time, being able to play these different roles and just trying to do my best there.”

Zacha has been a key part of the second line for the Bruins, which has seen increased versatility with Tyler Bertuzzi. And as Boston gets healthier in time for the playoffs, Montgomery knows he can rely on Zacha to make multiple combinations work together depending on the matchup presented in front of the Black and Gold.