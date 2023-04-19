Patriots Exec Knows Team ‘Can’t Miss’ On First-Round Draft Pick

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots currently own the 14th overall selection in next week’s 2023 NFL Draft. If they make that pick, it would be their highest since 2008, when they took linebacker Jerod Mayo at No. 10.

New England hit on that pick, with Mayo becoming a Pro Bowler and longtime captain before injuries shortened his career. Matt Groh knows whiffing on this one is not an option.

The Patriots’ director of player personnel acknowledged Tuesday that he, head coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the Foxboro brain trust “can’t miss” on the player they select next Thursday night. Groh’s comments echoed ones by team owner Robert Kraft, who underscored the importance of this year’s draft when speaking with reporters at the NFL annual meeting.

“Mr. Kraft’s exactly right,” Groh said in his pre-draft news conference at Gillette Stadium. “But I don’t think — there’s not an owner or a general manager who doesn’t feel that way. I’m pretty sure nobody’s going into the draft saying, ‘Eh, we’ll be all right if we screw up on our first-round pick.’ You can’t miss on those guys. That’s an investment. That’s a four- or five-year investment.

“It’s great to find those free agents, certainly from a cost-spending perspective, but you’re making a real investment in that guy who you’re taking in the first round, and then in the second and third rounds, as well. But with that fifth-year option on the first-round guys, you’d better do your homework and make sure you get those guys right, from a character perspective and from a player perspective.”

“Getting those guys right” was an issue for the Patriots throughout the late 2010s.

While most NFL draft picks receive four-year rookie contracts, first-round picks have a contract option that, if exercised, puts them under team control for their first five seasons. Over a six-year span from 2014-19, the Patriots drafted five players in Round 1 (Dominique Easley, Malcom Brown, Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel and N’Keal Harry) and picked up the fifth-year option on just one of them: Wynn. And they likely regretted that decision, as the offensive tackle was a major disappointment in Year 5 and remains unsigned more than a month into free agency.