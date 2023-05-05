WWE Rumors: Update On Drew McIntyre’s Future With Company

Drew McIntyre has become one of WWE’s top stars since his return in 2017, but the 37-year-old’s time with the company could be reaching its end.

The former WWE world champion has been absent from weekly television since WrestleMania 39 on April 2. McIntyre, who turns 38 on June 6, wrestled a physical bout against Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental title at SoFi Stadium, but it likely took a toll on his health.

He is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer on Friday. And his contract status with the company has not changed. WWE completed its draft this week, and if the company sticks to its brand split, McIntyre likely will be competing for the new world heavyweight championship Triple H introduced on “RAW.”

“Because McIntyre right now is working with the idea there’s a good chance he’s finishing up, he could do a big program for the title as a challenger and finally leave,” Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It’s not clear if the Scottish wrestler does leave WWE that it would be a departure from pro wrestling overall or if he would be a free agent. If that does end up being the case, that would open up a frenzy for WWE’s closest competitors, AEW, who would benefit from acquiring a notable star like McIntyre, especially if they debut a new weekly show. Independent promotions in the United States and United Kingdom also would be clamoring for McIntyre’s services, and a run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling also could in the cards for McIntyre if that is what he desires.

There has been no indication the Scottish superstar wants to leave WWE. He is one of the most respected talents on the roster, and despite Vince McMahon returning to the company and reportedly gaining more control in creative, he seemingly had a good working relationship with McMahon, so that doesn’t seem to be an issue.

But if McIntyre does leave WWE and sign with another promotion, it would signal a significant change for the company after its announced sale to Endeavor.