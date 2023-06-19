Alex Cora Baffled By Reese McGuire’s Drawn Catcher Interference Calls

BOSTON — Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire came up in a big spot in the bottom of the fourth inning with the bases loaded against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

McGuire broke the 1-1 deadlock at the time, but got the job done in one of the strangest ways possible.

McGuire fouled off the first pitch from Yankees starter Luis Severino into the stands along the left-field line, but it was the only pitch McGuire saw of the at-bat. He was awarded first base and an RBI as on his swing, his bat contacted the glove of catcher Kyle Higashioka resulting in catcher’s interference, which pushed across the run.

It is the third time this season McGuire has reached base via catcher’s interference, a rare occurrence that keeps happening for the 28-year-old backstop and something that perplexes Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“I have no idea, to be honest with you,” Cora said following Boston’s 4-1 win in the night cap of the doubleheader at Fenway Park. “But we’ll take it.”

It’s rather bizarre that it keeps happening to McGuire, which begs the question is it something McGuire is looking to draw since he knows the catcher’s position so well? But Cora said there’s nothing unusual about where McGuire’s sets up in the batter’s box or with his swing.

“He’s trying to go the other way,” Cora said. “That’s the third one, if I’m not mistaken. It’s one of those that catchers have different setups. They are aware of how deep they are or how close they are. You can tell their catching coordinator over there telling them to move back. And the same thing with (game planning coordinator/catching coach) Jason (Varitek) with our guys. Just happened and we’ll take it.”