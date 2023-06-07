Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Red Sox Reliever John Schreiber

The Boston Red Sox are missing pieces of their bullpen, but none more key than John Schreiber.

Schreiber, who turned in a breakout campaign in 2022 and was off to another strong start this season, hasn’t pitched since May 15 due to a right teres major strain.

It was unknown at the time of the injury how long it would sideline the right-hander — a question that still persists — but Schreiber continues to be on the mend and makes strides in his recovery. In fact, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had an update on Schreiber on Tuesday prior to Boston beginning a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

“He played catch (Monday), 25 throws,” Cora told reporters. “The hope for him was to throw again today. It was a good one yesterday.”

Getting Schreiber back would give the Red Sox another high-leverage arm out of the bullpen and take some of the workload off Chris Martin, Josh Winckowski and closer Kenley Jansen. Schreiber posted a 1-0 record and 2.12 ERA in 18 appearances this season and recorded 21 strikeouts in 17 innings. He also is third on the team with six holds.

Getting Schreiber back into the relief mix would aid the Red Sox as they look to put their .500 showing behind them after the first 60 games and start trending upward. Whenever Schreiber does return, the bullpen will look a lot different than when he left with Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber now in relief roles. And there’s also Chris Murphy, who got called up to the big leagues prior to the series against the Guardians but the length of his stay is undetermined.