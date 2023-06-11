Three Studs, Three Duds To Recap All Open Patriots OTA Practices

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have reached a key checkpoint as they march toward the start of the 2023 season.

New England over the last two weeks conducted a series of voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practices, allowing players and coaches to build an early summer foundation. Reporters were granted access to three of the sessions but initially were scheduled to visit four (more on that later).

Players didn’t wear pads and live contact wasn’t permitted, so it’s best to not glean too much from these practices. After all, this time a year ago, Tre Nixon looked like a potential breakout candidate. Things can change in a hurry once real football starts in August.

Nevertheless, OTAs are important, especially for teams like the Patriots that are coming off disappointing seasons. Players who hit the ground running can use the practices as a springboard to success over the rest of the summer, whereas those who struggle or don’t participate can be left playing catch-up — just ask Jonnu Smith.

With that in mind, here are three studs and three duds from the three Patriots OTA practices that we attended:

STUDS

QB Mac Jones

After everything that happened before, during and after last season, Jones needed to start the summer off on a positive note. And he did just that, playing very well in all competitive team drills while looking far more comfortable than he did at any point last year. Jones and some of his teammates seem like they’re breathing a collective sigh of relief with Bill O’Brien leading the offense and restoring a sense of normalcy.

Furthermore, Jones was the clear top quarterback during open practices, with Bailey Zappe playing almost exclusively with the backups. Does that mean there won’t be a quarterback competition during training camp? No, but it helped keep the nagging storyline at bay if only for a little while — which probably benefits everyone.