Three Studs, Three Duds To Recap All Open Patriots OTA Practices

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have reached a key checkpoint as they march toward the start of the 2023 season.
New England over the last two weeks conducted a series of voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practices, allowing players and coaches to build an early summer foundation. Reporters were granted access to three of the sessions but initially were scheduled to visit four (more on that later).
Players didn’t wear pads and live contact wasn’t permitted, so it’s best to not glean too much from these practices. After all, this time a year ago, Tre Nixon looked like a potential breakout candidate. Things can change in a hurry once real football starts in August.
Nevertheless, OTAs are important, especially for teams like the Patriots that are coming off disappointing seasons. Players who hit the ground running can use the practices as a springboard to success over the rest of the summer, whereas those who struggle or don’t participate can be left playing catch-up — just ask Jonnu Smith.
With that in mind, here are three studs and three duds from the three Patriots OTA practices that we attended:
STUDS
QB Mac Jones
After everything that happened before, during and after last season, Jones needed to start the summer off on a positive note. And he did just that, playing very well in all competitive team drills while looking far more comfortable than he did at any point last year. Jones and some of his teammates seem like they’re breathing a collective sigh of relief with Bill O’Brien leading the offense and restoring a sense of normalcy.
Furthermore, Jones was the clear top quarterback during open practices, with Bailey Zappe playing almost exclusively with the backups. Does that mean there won’t be a quarterback competition during training camp? No, but it helped keep the nagging storyline at bay if only for a little while — which probably benefits everyone.
LB/S Marte Mapu
No Patriots player opened more eyes during OTAs than Mapu, New England’s fascinating third-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. The Sacramento State product wore a red non-contact jersey while recovering from a pectoral injury, but that didn’t prevent him from seeing significant playing time the last two weeks, including a decent chunk of snaps with defensive regulars. That’s extremely rare for rookies in a Bill Belichick defense.
Mapu’s versatility and athleticism came as advertised. He spent most of the first open practice at outside linebacker, but played a ton of free safety (Devin McCourty’s old spot) over the final two. He never looked in over his head regardless of what position he was playing.
TE Mike Gesicki
After watching these practices, we’re even more confident in O’Brien’s ability to weaponize a two-tight end attack this season. Gesicki, a de facto big slot receiver, lined up all over the field and was a matchup problem during team drills. He looked big and explosive and made multiple impressive plays while catching passes from both Jones and Zappe.
Without live contact, we weren’t able to get a look at Gesicki’s oft-maligned blocking. But we were able to see why he could be a dangerous chess piece in the Patriots offense.
Honorable mentions: CB Christian Gonzalez, WR Demario Douglas, RB Ty Montgomery, DE Keion White, OT Calvin Anderson
DUDS
OT Trent Brown
Brown’s reasons for missing practices remain unclear. However, it’s hard to not wonder whether there’s a contract issue at play.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Sunday reported that Brown attended an early OTA but “hasn’t been around the team of late.” Reiss did reveal injury news on other players who missed practices, including receiver Tyquan Thornton, who starred in the first open session but missed the next two. Perhaps Brown was banged up or simply was exercising his right to skip the voluntary practices. But the veteran offensive lineman is entering a contract year and is underpaid as a left tackle.
Brown re-signed on a two-year deal last offseason after playing right tackle in 2021. But he was moved to left tackle during spring practices as part of a position switch that left Isaiah Wynn on the right side. Brown wound up enjoying a full season and played well, and he’s the only true left tackle on the roster. So, he would have all of the leverage if he wanted to hold out against the Patriots.
Ultimately, Brown didn’t break any rules. But the Patriots need him on the field as they install O’Brien’s offense and get new O-line coach Adrian Klemm up to speed. We should get some clarity Monday when New England begins its mandatory three-day minicamp.
WR Kayshon Boutte
Boutte’s long-shot odds of earning a roster spot didn’t improve over the course of OTAs. Once an elite receiver prospect, Boutte slipped to the Patriots in the sixth round of the draft due to concerns over maturity, coachability and injuries. His talent is undeniable, but he’ll need to excel this summer if he wants to land a roster spot over someone like Nixon or even fellow rookie Demario Douglas, who was effective and busy during practices open to reporters.
Boutte was reamed out by O’Brien early in one practice — we’re not allowed to go into specifics — and was absent from last Friday’s session. He also spent time on the lower rehab field and didn’t stand out in any meaningful way when given opportunities on the field. We’re not ready to bury him, but the LSU product failed to hit the ground running, which he needed to do. That said, Boutte’s a late-round rookie, so he’d be forgiven for being a bit overwhelmed.
“They’ve got a lot to learn and they’re trying,” Belichick said of rookies before last Tuesday’s practice. “Drinking through a fire hose, but that’s what it is for rookies coming into the NFL. They’ve all put in extra time. They’re trying. They’re overwhelmed, but they’re still afloat, still swimming, treading water. Eventually, it will sort itself out. No issues with any of them, really. They’re all working hard, but it’s a lot.”
Joe Judge
We’re cheating a bit, but Judge has to be mentioned somewhere.
On the field, Judge looked back at home coaching special teams, and the players sound glad to have him back. But it’s the off-field stuff that landed Judge on this list. His violation of NFL offseason guidelines (you can click here for all the details) in early May forced the Patriots to lose a pair of practices at the end of the month and resulted in a $50,000 fine for Belichick.
In a vacuum, it’s not a big deal. The Patriots probably would’ve canceled one of those practices anyway, and people around the NFL didn’t make a stink about it. But the controversy helped to start OTAs on an awkward note, including a predictable press conference performance from Belichick. The last thing the Patriots need these days is more drama, but Judge created some due to pure carelessness.
(Note: We considered including JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn’t participate in any practices. But that was before Reiss reported the Patriots were exercising caution after his late-season knee injury.)
Honorable mentions: RB Pierre Strong, LB Ronnie Perkins, DL Christian Barmore (for throwing punches), QB Trace McSorley