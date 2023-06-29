The Boston Celtics on Thursday extended a qualifying offer to Grant Williams, according to multiple reports.

The qualifying offer of $8.4 million makes Williams a restricted free agent with the league year set to open July 1.

While Williams’ future remains up in the air, Boston extending the qualifying offer should come as no surprise.

Williams now can sign the qualifying offer and remain in Boston, sign an offer sheet from another team or reject the Celtics’ offer and test free agency. If Williams does receive an offer from another team, the Celtics will have two days to match it.

Reports have indicated other teams are interested in Williams, a 2019 first-round pick by the Celtics who averaged 8.0 points on 40.3% from 3-point range the last two seasons.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz reportedly are two of the teams who have shown interest.