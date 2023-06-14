Elizabeth Warren Calls For Investigation Into PGA Tour-LIV Golf Deal

Two United States senators called for an investigation into the PGA Tour’s planned merger with the DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns LIV Golf.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Ron Wyden released a letter Wednesday that asked Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter to review the planned alliance and to oppose the deal if it reduces competition in violation of federal antitrust laws, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

The letter comes a week after Rep. John Garamendi introduced a bill that would remove the PGA Tour’s tax-exempt status.

The letter, which was obtained by ESPN, admitted the details were unclear, but “the red flags regarding antitrust concerns are clear.” Top golfers also were left in the dark about the deal and remain confused as to what the merger actually entails. This has led to backlash against PGA commissioner Jay Monahan.

“The senators wrote that the proposed alliance ‘enable(s) the Saudi government’s efforts to ‘sportswash’ its egregious human rights record’ and “raises an array of potential legal and regulatory issues, including relating to the PGA Tour’s non-profit tax status and antitrust law,” ESPN wrote.

The Department of Justice opened an investigation into the PGA Tour’s alleged monopolistic business practices, which was outlined in a federal antitrust lawsuit filed in August.

The United States continues to conduct arms deals with Saudi Arabia, which Monahan used as justification for the deal with the PIF and a fact defenders of the deal use when the kingdom’s human rights abuses are brought up.

The focus this week has been on the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, but the PGA-PIF deal continues to loom in the golf world.