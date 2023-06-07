Bryson DeChambeau Had Absurd Interview After PGA Tour, LIV Golf Merger

Bryson DeChambeau clearly didn’t learn any lessons from his fellow LIV Golf spokesmen Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson.

DeChambeau stepped in a similar pile of poo Tuesday night during an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, essentially overlooking Saudi Arabia’s troubling record on human rights and instead attempting to provide a galvanizing speech on the same day the PGA Tour merged with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which financially backed LIV Golf.

When Collins asked DeChambeau if it made him uncomfortable that Saudi Arabia has been accused of financing terrorism and killing a Washington Post reporter, DeChambeau uttered the phrase “nobody’s perfect.”

“It’s unfortunate what’s happened, and it’s something I can’t necessarily speak on because I’m a golfer,” DeChambeau told Collins. “What I can say is, what they’re trying to do, what they’re trying to work on is to be better allies. Because we are allies with them. I’m not going to get into the politics of it, I’m not specialized in that. What I can say is they are trying to do good for the world and showcase themselves in a light that hasn’t been seen in awhile.

“And nobody’s perfect,” DeChambeau added, “but we’re all trying to improve in life.”

The 9/11 Families United, a community of family members who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks previously sent a scathing letter to Mickelson, DeChambeau and others when they left to PGA Tour for LIV. They shared a similar statement Tuesday as the group blasted PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan following the Tour’s agreement.

DeChambeau, however, struck a similar tone to that of Mickelson at this time last year.