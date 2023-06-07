Bryson DeChambeau Had Absurd Interview After PGA Tour, LIV Golf Merger

Bryson DeChambeau clearly didn’t learn any lessons from his fellow LIV Golf spokesmen Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson.
DeChambeau stepped in a similar pile of poo Tuesday night during an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, essentially overlooking Saudi Arabia’s troubling record on human rights and instead attempting to provide a galvanizing speech on the same day the PGA Tour merged with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which financially backed LIV Golf.
When Collins asked DeChambeau if it made him uncomfortable that Saudi Arabia has been accused of financing terrorism and killing a Washington Post reporter, DeChambeau uttered the phrase “nobody’s perfect.”
“It’s unfortunate what’s happened, and it’s something I can’t necessarily speak on because I’m a golfer,” DeChambeau told Collins. “What I can say is, what they’re trying to do, what they’re trying to work on is to be better allies. Because we are allies with them. I’m not going to get into the politics of it, I’m not specialized in that. What I can say is they are trying to do good for the world and showcase themselves in a light that hasn’t been seen in awhile.
“And nobody’s perfect,” DeChambeau added, “but we’re all trying to improve in life.”
The 9/11 Families United, a community of family members who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks previously sent a scathing letter to Mickelson, DeChambeau and others when they left to PGA Tour for LIV. They shared a similar statement Tuesday as the group blasted PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan following the Tour’s agreement.
DeChambeau, however, struck a similar tone to that of Mickelson at this time last year.
“I think we’ll never be able to repay the families back for what exactly happened just over 20 years ago,” DeChambeau said. “And what happened is definitely horrible. I think as time has gone on, 20 years has passed and we’re in a place now where it’s time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole.
“I have deep sympathy, I don’t know exactly what (the 9/11 families) are feeling, I can’t ever know,” he continued. “But I have a huge amount of respect for their position and what they believe, nor do I want anything like that to ever occur again. I think as we move forward from that we’ve got to look towards a pathway to peace, especially in forgiveness, especially if we’re trying to mend the world and make it a better place. I think this is what they’re trying to accomplish, what LIV is trying to accomplish, the PIF is trying to accomplish, we’re all trying to accomplish is a better world for everybody. And a way to provide great entertainment for everybody around the world.”
DeChambeau, unlike many of those on the PGA Tour, spoke positively about the agreement which will partner the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and PIF.
“As it comes to fruition now, I think this is the best thing that could ever happen for the game of golf, and I am extremely proud to be a part of that,” DeChambeau said. “… What you’re seeing now is that it’s finally come to a place where, the PGA Tour realized it, LIV realized it, we all realize that we’re better together, and not apart.”