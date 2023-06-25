Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers has struggled in the field in the past but has seen noticeable improvements, as noted by former fellow third baseman Kevin Youkilis.

Devers had zero errors in Boston’s last seven games leading up to Sunday’s contest with the Chicago White Sox, having recorded eight errors on the season thus far.

“Keep that rhythm and calmness to you. I think that’s the big thing for Raffy,” Youkilis said, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “He’s been a lot calmer, and he’s gaining a lot of confidence through being calm and allowing himself to open up those hips a lot better.”

The 26-year-old has turned 15 double plays this season ahead of Sunday’s game against the White Sox, including this one from Friday seen below.

RAFFY DOES IT ALL! pic.twitter.com/94ucra1EAz — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 24, 2023

While a lot of the chatter around the All-Star third baseman is typically about his batting, Devers’ defense as of lately should not go unnoticed.