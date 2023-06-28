There likely were few who took the passing of Ryan Mallett harder than Will Middlebrooks.

Middlebrooks was longtime friends with Mallett, who died Tuesday in Florida at age 35 due to an apparent drowning accident. The two met as teenagers in Texarkana, Texas and attended the same high school, where they both played on the football team. Mallett went on to play quarterback in the NFL for seven seasons, while Middlebrooks put together a six-year Major League Baseball career. Both of their playing days included stops in the New England area, as Mallett kickstarted his career with the Patriots and Middlebrooks broke onto the big league scene with the Red Sox.

Not long after the news of Mallett’s death broke, Middlebrooks — now a NESN Red Sox analyst — took to Twitter to share a heartfelt goodbye.

“I lost my best friend today,” Middlebrooks posted. “Someone who has stuck by my side since we were just kids. The most competitive, hard headed, fun loving person I ever met. Nothing prepares you for this. I was lucky to have him for as long as I did. Rest in Love One-Five. We love you.”

Mallett also was mourned by former Patriots teammates, as well as Bill Belichick. The longtime New England head coach was “extremely saddened” by the loss of the former signal-caller.