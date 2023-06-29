Javonte Green was not with the Celtics for long, and his on-court contributions in 11 minutes per game likely went overlooked during his Boston tenure.

But Green, who was traded midway through the 2020-21 campaign, nevertheless might be an unrestricted free agent who could sign with Boston this offseason. He should be a low-cost option, and the Celtics will need to find value in free agency.

According to Heavy’s Sean Deveney, Green “would welcome” a chance to return.

Green is a good friend of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly grew to regret parting ways with Green in 2021. Green landed with the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade that included Daniel Theis and Jeff Teague, while Boston’s return was headlined by Evan Fournier.

Green, who will be 30 years old next season, played the last two-plus seasons with the Bulls and is coming off a two-year deal worth less than $4 million.

He underwent knee surgery in January, which limited him to 32 games last season. The year prior, though, Green averaged a career-best 7.2 points and he shot 36% from 3-point range in the last two seasons — a noticeable uptick after a 29% clip from beyond the arc with the Celtics.