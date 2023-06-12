Kiké Hernández Praises ‘Mature’ Brayan Bello After Start Vs. Yankees

Brayan Bello has continued to stack up impressive outings for the Boston Red Sox, but his seven-inning performance in Sunday night’s 3-2 win over the New York Yankees rivals his best yet.

Because while his stat line — two runs on three hits in seven innings with 64% of pitches for strikes — surely was notable, it was another aspect that caused Kiké Hernández to praise the 24-year-old.

“Somebody his age could have very easily gotten distracted,” Hernández told reporters after Sunday’s game, per MassLive’s Sean McAdams, while referencing an unfortunate second-inning bounce which helped New York tack on two runs against Bello.

“But he didn’t lose focus. We should have gotten out of the inning instead of giving up two runs. But he just kept pitching.”

Bello recorded an inning-ending fly out against the next batter. He later retired the side in order during the third and seventh innings while stranding a runner at second base in the fifth.

“This is who we believe the kid is,” Hernández said. “He’s a kid who came into the league last year with all the hype in the world and struggled for a little bit. But it seemed like he got better with every start. This year, he didn’t really get a spring training and had to basically go through spring training in the regular season. The first couple of outings weren’t really what he wanted.

“This year, it’s the same story as last year — every time he takes the mound, it seems like he gets better,” Hernández continued. “I think he’s very mature, beyond his (years).”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was complimentary towards Bello, as well. Cora noted how one of the aspects that impressed him the most from the three-game series against the Yankees was how Boston’s pitching staff — Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, Bello — “grew up” during the three days.

Those same sort of contributions could go a long way for the Red Sox as they try to get back into the race for a playoff spot, which starts when they return to Fenway Park for a six-game homestand. Boston will kick off that stretch Monday night when it hosts the Colorado Rockies, which you can watch on NESN.