BOSTON — The Red Sox always envisioned Chris Murphy as a starting pitcher coming up through the farm system.

But with Murphy struggling as a starter this season with Triple-A Worcester, the Red Sox decided to move him to the bullpen. And that switch in roles opened up an opportunity for Murphy in the big leagues, which he cashed in on again Sunday.

Murphy, who was called up as the 27th man of Boston’s roster for a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, excelled in his second appearance in the majors, tossing 2 2/3 scoreless inning of relief in which he allowed only one hit and struck out three with no walks in a 6-2 win at Fenway Park in Game 1 of the twin bill.

“It’s been great. I can’t complain one bit,” Murphy told reporters, per NESN. “I think I really turned a corner whether it was starting or relieving. So, just kind of trusting my stuff from there.”

"It was pretty cool seeing a packed house in a good rivalry game."



The success Murphy is experiencing as a reliever has been undeniable. In nine starts with Worcester this season, the 25-year-old lefty posted a bloated 8.72 ERA. But since moving to the bullpen, he hasn’t allowed an earned run at either level, including six innings of relief with the Red Sox.

“Murph has been really good in that role since we started doing it in Triple-A,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, per NESN. “More efficient, throwing a lot of strikes. Repeating his delivery.”

Murphy’s scoreless streak to begin his big league career seemed more on the improbable side given his worrisome results with Worcester this season. But he feels the organization puts him in a good position to succeed when he’s up with the Red Sox.

“They’ve welcomed me. It’s been seamless,” Murphy said. “Our Triple-A affiliate does a great job of getting guys ready to be here. And when you get here, everyone treats you like you’ve been here before.”