Marcus Smart ‘Excited’ For Additions To Celtics Coaching Staff

The Boston Celtics made some changes to their coaching staff following the completion of the 2022-23 NBA season.

First, the C’s added former player turned coach Sam Cassell to Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff at the beginning of June and just a week later, Boston added Charles Lee, snagging the assistant from the Milwaukee Bucks after a five-year run.

Celtics veteran guard Marcus Smart spoke to Sports Illustraded’s Bobby Krivitsky about the changes in Boston.

“I’m very excited about Coach Cassell and Coach Lee coming on board. Both have championship pedigree and know what it takes to get there,” Smart told Krivitsky. “Coach Cassell won three championships as a player, and Coach Lee won with the Bucks. Hopefully, the Boston Celtics are next!”

Smart explained to Krivitsky that he has been traveling out of the country and had not had the chance to speak with either Cassell or Lee but planned to as soon as he got home. When asked if Smart would lend any guidance to the new additions, he declined.

“I am a player, not the coach. I try and give my input when it’s needed or when they ask, but I try and leave the play calling to the staff,” Smart explained. “They did a fantastic job last year of putting us in the right place to succeed.

“Coaches’ job is to draw up the plays, and it’s our job to execute. Movement and team basketball are very important, and we will continue to be a connected and cohesive group out there. We love playing with each other, and this is a very, very close-knit locker room.”

Smart added that more often than not, NBA championships are won by the team with the better defense. Smart noted how well the Denver Nuggets played defense against the Miami Heat to secure their first title in franchise history.

“The Nuggets were tenacious on defense, which is what really stood out to me. Defense wins championships,” Smart said. “And I think that showed again in this year’s finals.

“Defense wins championships. Shots come and go, but if you play tenacious defense and pride yourself on that side of the ball, good things will usually happen. Good defense usually leads to good offense and easier shots in transition as well.”

With new coaches in place to assist Mazzulla in his second year, Boston will just need to solidify its roster to make a run at Banner No. 18 next season.