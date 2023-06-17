Celtics Trade Rumors: Boston Unlikely To Trade This Guard

The Celtics aren’t expected to make drastic changes to the roster, but it’s unlikely fans will see the same team from the 2022-23 season.

The sentiment around the NBA is Boston will re-sign Jaylen Brown to a supermax extension and likely won’t trade the All-NBA wing for players like Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard, who doesn’t seem interested in joining the Celtics anyway.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens still has decisions to make this offseason. Payton Pritchard has been linked to multiple trade rumors, and a crowded backcourt doesn’t guarantee him the playing time he believes he deserves.

Grant Williams can enter restricted free agency if the Celtics don’t come to an agreement with an extension, and there appears to be a sizable market for the forward.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported Friday the Suns are interested in Malcolm Brogdon as a potential replacement for Chris Paul. Phoenix also reportedly is interested in Pritchard.

MassLive’s Brian Robb reported Thursday the Celtics would be willing to trade backcourt pieces to upgrade other parts of their roster, and Fischer added Friday that Boston is exploring options to upgrade its frontcourt. The Green has been linked to Detroit Pistons Isaiah Stewart as a possible addition.

The sentiment around the league is this guard is unlikely to be traded, according to Fischer.

“For what it’s worth, (Derrick) White has been described by opposing personnel as the least likely of Boston’s guards to be moved this offseason, particularly after a stellar playoff run.”

White improved his game in his second season in Boston, and his Game 6 heroics against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals made him an instant fan favorite.

Marcus Smart would be an interesting trade piece for the Celtics since his contract would allow more potential options for Boston.

But if Brogdon and Pritchard are dealt this offseason, the Green could head into the 2023-24 season with a Smart-White backcourt.