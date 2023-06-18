New York Host Needles Bill Belichick After Aaron Rodgers Report

The Patriots were at the center of a rumor involving an NFL superstar Thursday, but we’re not talking about DeAndre Hopkins.

FOX Sports 1 host Craig Carton dropped a bombshell on a recent episode of his morning show, claiming New England previously made an offer to the Green Bay Packers in an attempt to acquire Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP apparently caught wind of the reported offer, but according to Carton, Rodgers’ agent shut it down to maintain focus on moving the future Hall of Fame quarterback to the New York Jets.

And right after sharing the spicy rumor, Carton, a New York native, took a dig at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

“Those snakes in the grass in New England can never be trusted,” Carton said on “The Carton Show.” “I want to think my main man right here, Aaron Rodgers, for recognizing you don’t go play for satan. You don’t go play for satan.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer proceeded to add some context to Carton’s Rodgers-Patriots report. While the NFL insider doesn’t rule out the possibility that Belichick and company made contact with Rodgers’ agent at some point, Breer is under the impression that the Jets were the only team seriously interested in acquiring the star signal-caller.

The Patriots will go up against the Rodgers-led Jets for the first time Sept. 24 when New England visits the Meadowlands for a Week 3 matchup.