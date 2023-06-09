DeAndre Hopkins’ Reported Patriots Visit Answers This Big Question

Would DeAndre Hopkins have any interest in reuniting with Bill O’Brien after their messy divorce in Houston? That’s been one of the biggest questions as the free agent wide receiver ponders his next move.

Well, we seemingly now have an answer.

Hopkins is set to visit the Patriots next week, according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. While that does not guarantee New England will land the five-time Pro Bowler, it does show Hopkins is at least open to once again playing for O’Brien, whom the Patriots hired this offseason to be their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

That’s a big step. If O’Brien’s presence won’t be a roadblock for Hopkins, it’s easy to make the case for why he and New England would be a good match.

From the Patriots’ perspective, it’s obvious. It’s been years since their offense has featured a true No. 1 wideout, and though Hopkins no longer is a bona fide All-Pro at age 31, he’s still a top-tier pass-catcher. Last season, after his Week 7 return from suspension through Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s torn ACL in Week 14, Hopkins led the NFL in receptions and ranked fourth in the league in receiving yards.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also loves Hopkins, showering him with the highest possible praise ahead of their December matchup in Arizona. He’d be a major asset for Mac Jones as the young QB looks to rebound from his forgettable sophomore season.

For Hopkins, the Patriots wouldn’t be able to offer a clear path to a championship or a superstar signal-caller, but those aren’t among his stated priorities. Before the Cardinals released him last month, Hopkins said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that he wants to play for a team with “stable management,” “a QB who loves the game” and “a great defense.” New England checks all three of those boxes, and with more than $13 million in available salary cap space, they have the financial flexibility to pay Hopkins more than some of his other, more cap-strapped suitors.