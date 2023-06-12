PGA Tour Golfer Tackled By Security In Viral Video After Canadian Open

Things took a turn immediately after Nick Taylor secured a historic win over Tommy Fleetwood at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

Taylor dropped a stunning 72-foot putt to eagle the fourth playoff hole and earn the victory, prompting a chaos-filled celebration as he was the first Canadian to ever win the RBC Open.

However, the jubilation was put on hold when a security guard tackled another PGA Tour player who ran up to Taylor with a bottle of champagne.

Fellow Canadian PGA Tour golfer, Adam Hadwin, was pummeled not long after he participated in the tournament and finished in 12th place.

While Sunday will go down in Taylor’s books for the historic victory, it’s likely the 35-year-old won’t let Hadwin live down this embarrassing moment.

Hadwin luckily was not injured in the sudden altercation, which could’ve turned out to be much worse. His wife, Jessica Hadwin, tweeted out a humorous update on his condition Sunday night.

“Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled,” she tweeted.

Safe to say Hadwin was fortunate the only thing possibly injured in the unexpected situation was his pride.