Red Sox Aim To Get On ‘Right Page’ With Series Win Vs. Yankees

The Red Sox head into Fenway Park on Friday having lost three of their last five games, and they understand the task at hand.

Boston will take on the Yankees for a three-game series after winning the series against New York at Yankee Stadium last week.

The Bronx Bombers also have struggled to find their form without star slugger Aaron Judge amid a competitive American League East.

“It really felt like we needed that win,” Rob Refsnyder said, per NJ.com’s Kevin Manahan. “With how close we’ve been last couple of games, extra innings and things like that. Maybe we gained some ground.”

The Red Sox would be right in the division title race if they were in the AL Central or National League Central, but the team can only control what goes on inside the baseball diamond, and with the upcoming return of Trevor Story and the All-Star break coming up, Boston hopes this weekend’s series against a division rival can spark a run.

“You can’t overlook our record, right?” Alex Verdugo said, per Manahan. “But if you go and look at our games, we’re a very talented group. We have guys that can do everything, from pitchers to hitters to defensive guys. We’re just all trying to fire at the same time, get on the right page and have a nice little streak.”

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage of Red Sox-Yankees on NESN, including an hour of pregame.