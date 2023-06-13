Red Sox’s Trevor Story Explains ‘Tricky’ Aspect Of Injury Rehab

Trevor Story eventually is going to be the everyday Red Sox shortstop, but that might not be the position he plays immediately upon rejoining Boston’s lineup.

Earlier this month, Alex Cora shared a noteworthy update on Story, who underwent elbow surgery in January. The Red Sox manager revealed there’s a chance the two-time All-Star returns to action before he can play the field on a regular basis, potentially serving as Boston’s designated hitter until he’s fully up to speed with his arm and glove.

Speaking with the media in Boston on Monday, Story noted an early return to DH is “definitely a possibility” and it’s something he “really wants to do.” That said, the DH route would force Story and the Red Sox to adjust his throwing program.

“That’s where it gets tricky,” Story told reporters, per MassLive. “If I go use the rehab games for DH then those are kind of used up. I can’t really just go down and do that for shortstop. That’s where we can get creative with some things, but I think this is a live and living thing. Things could change at any point, whether it’s injuries or whatever. As of now, I’m getting ready to be available for DH and things will kind of play themselves out in the next couple weeks or so.”

It remains to be seen when Story might be able to DH for the Red Sox, who certainly could use his impactful right-handed bat. As for shortstop, the 30-year-old is eyeing a return to his preferred position “sometime in August.”