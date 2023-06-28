Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is back on the road to a Major League Baseball mound after undergoing successful surgery Tuesday.

Houck, who was hit in the face with a comebacker in his June 16 start against the New York Yankees, underwent a successful open reduction and internal fixation of a right orbito-zygomatico-maxillary complex (OZMC) fracture, according to the Red Sox.

The fracture suffered by Houck is closer to his ear than nose, which is a good thing in terms of his recovery. Though there is no timetable for his recovery, Boston elected to place Houck on the 15-day injured list instead of the 60-day.

The 26-year-old had been throwing the ball well for the Red Sox, allowing just three runs in his final 10 innings pitched before the injury. Boston has elected to run bullpen games in his absence, with Corey Kluber also falling victim to the injury bug.

The expectation is that Houck will pitch again this season.