Red Sox Pitcher Tanner Houck Officially Will Miss Time After Injury

What was previously expected has since been confirmed as it relates to Boston Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck.

Houck, who was hit in the face with a line drive Friday night against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, was placed on 15-day injured list Sunday. Houck suffered a facial fracture in the contest.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday that Houck “got lucky,” referencing how the scary incident could have been worse.

The Red Sox recalled Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester and also appointed Chris Murphy as the team’s 27th man ahead of Boston’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees. Major League Baseball allows both teams to carry an extra player for the doubleheader.

Ort is slated to make the start in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon, which you can watch on NESN. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.