Red Sox pitcher Corey Kluber’s struggles this season have been well-documented. After just his ninth start of the season, Boston moved the 37-year-old veteran out of the rotation and to the bullpen.

The Red Sox announced Wednesday they placed Kluber on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation following Boston’s win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Kluber earned his first career save despite giving up three home runs in three innings of work.

“He said he’s been battling with it. Yesterday, he didn’t feel great afterward,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters before Wednesday night’s matchup with the Twins. “… The first innings, when he goes to multiple areas, he has been solid but after that, he hasn’t been able to maintain the stuff.”

In 55 innings pitched, Kluber has a 7.04 ERA, surrendering 47 runs on 69 hits while striking out 42 and walking 21.

Despite his struggles, Kluber has been a mentor to Garrett Whitlock who credits the right-handed pitcher in aiding his transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation.

After Whitlock’s June 9 start against the New York Yankees, the 26-year-old told reporters that Kluber has helped him with “pitch selection and reading at-bats.”

With the open roster spot, the Red Sox recalled infielder David Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester.

In 52 games for the WooSox, the 25-year-old has batted .255 with 39 runs scored, 25 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.