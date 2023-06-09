Red Sox Notes: José Ramírez Offers Lesson To Rafael Devers

Guardians star third baseman José Ramírez put together a dominant performance Thursday night at Progressive Field to send the Red Sox tumbling under the .500 mark for the first time since late April.

And Red Sox manager Alex Cora hoped Rafael Devers paid close attention to his counterpart belting three home runs in a lopsided 10-3 win for the Guardians.

Cora, like the Red Sox, wished that type of output was coming from Devers at the moment. But the Red Sox star is struggling at the plate, a state Ramírez was in as well before his big-time display of power. Cora believes Devers can learn a lesson from Ramírez as a breakout performance could be around the corner just as Ramírez showed.

“He’s a good hitter,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “(Wednesday), the double at the end of the game. He put a good swing on the fastball up and then the 3-1 pitch put another one. With Corey (Kluber), I think he got a breaking ball, hit it in the air. You look at his numbers and you’re like, ‘At one point he’s going to get hot.’ It’s kind of like the way we see Raffy, right? He didn’t look too good early on (for) José, and then he had a huge night like this. Hopefully we can have that from the big boy at one point this weekend.”

Devers hasn’t provided the All-Star caliber bat that he is known for in the middle of Boston’s order recently. He collected only two hits in the entire series and finished Thursday’s loss 0-for-3 with a walk. The Red Sox’s offense has suffered with Devers’ bat going cold, having scored over three runs just once in their last six games.

Devers has batted .233 with a mere six RBIs over the last 15 days, not the type of numbers expected from the face of the franchise. But as Ramírez showed, this slump won’t last for Devers. With the talent he possesses, Devers is just a swing away from getting back on track and looking like the hitter who crushed 10 home runs in the first month of the season.

Here are more notes from Thursday’s Red Sox-Guardians game: