Red Sox Wrap: Boston Snaps Two-Game Losing Skid In Win Vs. White Sox

The Boston Red Sox opened their three-game set in the Windy City against the Chicago White Sox with a 3-1 win on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 40-37 on the season, while the White Sox drop to 32-45.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox ended their two-game skid by defeating Chicago with solid pitching throughout the game with starter Brayan Bello scattering six hits across 6 2/3 innings, giving up one run while striking out five and walking one. He threw 62.5% of his pitches for strikes (65 of 104 pitches) and retired the side in order in the first inning.

Turning the ball over to the bullpen, Nick Pivetta, Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen shut down the White Sox to secure the Red Sox victory. With the win, Bello improved to 5-4 and Jansen recorded save number 16 on the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Rafael Devers led the Red Sox offensively as the third baseman went 1-for-3 from the plate, launching his 18th home run of the season, and recording two RBIs.

— David Hamilton got the Red Sox on the board by scoring a run without recording a hit in the third inning. Hamilton reached on a six-pitch walk and stole second unopposed. In a pickoff attempt, the ball thrown by White Sox catcher Seby Zavala got past second baseman Tim Anderson and Hamilton showed off his speed and scored from second giving Boston the 1-0 lead.

— White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi hit two doubles against his former club going 2-for-4 from the plate. The 28-year-old is slashing .275/.341/.366.

