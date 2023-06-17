BOSTON — After a season-best offensive showing to begin their three-game series with the Yankees, the Red Sox will patiently await the continuation of their American League East clash until Sunday.

Boston’s second of three with New York was postponed due to the expected heavy rainfall for Saturday night in the Fenway Park area. While this does put a delay on the series, it does set a day-night doubleheader that’ll kick off at 1:35 p.m. ET — that matchup will be televised live on NESN — for Game 1 and then back at 7:10 p.m. for Game 2.

Tonight’s #RedSox game has been postponed due to a forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall in the area.



The game is rescheduled as the first game of a split doubleheader tomorrow, June 18 at 1:35pm. Tickets for tonight’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest. — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 17, 2023

Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello, who was initially slated to take the mound on Saturday night, will be moved to pitch the series finale instead, leaving the first of Sunday’s double-header currently unknown.

That doesn’t change much for the 24-year-old, still set to make back-to-back starts against the Yankees amid a campaign full of growth, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Boston will seek a third and fourth consecutive victory, with a shot a sweeping New York before starting a seven-game road trip on Monday night against the Minnesota Twins.