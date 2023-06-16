BOSTON — The Red Sox are beginning to quickly get a peak into the future of Brayan Bello this season, and so far, so good for the 24-year-old.

Bello, who got his first taste of the big leagues through 11 outings last season, fluctuated with flashes but struggles in consistency. Again, that was his first 11 starts made. Now, with 10 down in his first full season with the Red Sox, the right-hander has started to find his groove and settle in as one of the higher-end options in Boston’s rotation.

“I think it started in Atlanta (on May 10), to be honest with you. That’s a really good lineup and the mix of the pitches and being able to get to the sixth inning, that’s something we had talked about it,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained prior to Friday night’s matchup against the New York Yankees. “There’s been a few starts that he has struggled with command, but stuff and getting hit hard, we haven’t seen that so it’s been fun to watch.”

Surely, many Red Sox fans would agree with Cora’s sentiment about Year 2 Bello, right? In a season where pitching depth and availability cannot be taken for granted for Boston, Bello has so far risen to the occasion and capitalized on the opportunity at hand with the Red Sox.

“It’s been fun to watch” — Alex Cora

Including that start in May against the Braves which Cora referenced as Bello’s turning point, Boston’s youngster has gone 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA, allowing 11 earned runs in 35 innings pitched while recording 30 strikeouts and holding opposing hitters to a .215 batting average through the stretch. Bello has also gone at least six innings on four occasions in his last six, limiting opponents to three or fewer runs.

“The conversations have gotten a lot better in the last year,” Cora shared. “This kid is growing up. If you remember last year, he faced some tough lineups in the beginning. The (Tampa Bay) Rays with all the lefties and they put the ball in play. And then he faced the (Toronto Blue) Jays and they put the ball in play — not hard — but they put the ball in play and he used to get frustrated. Now he understands that that’s part of the equation.”

With the Yankees in town for their first trip to Fenway Park this season, Bello is slated to take on New York’s lineup for a second consecutive time. During his last trip to the mound, which took place at Yankee Stadium last weekend, he delivered an elite seven-inning performance, allowing just two earned runs off three base hits en route to a no-decision.

“I think overall, so far for a kid that doesn’t have too much big league experience, it’s been A-plus,” Cora said.