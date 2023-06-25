Boston Red Sox pitcher James Paxton isn’t expected to miss a beat after making an early exit during Saturday night’s start against the Chicago White Sox.

Paxton exited the contest after four solid innings of work due to right knee soreness. The 34-year-old already began the season with an injury setback, nailed with a right hamstring injury that sent him to the 15-day injured list in March. Rest assured, all is expected to be well for the left-hander.

“He said he’s feeling well,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. “Everything is lined up for him to start on Friday. We’ll see how he keeps reacting to the treatment but that’s where we’re at right now.”

The Red Sox are scheduled to pitch Paxton for their upcoming series opener in Toronto with the Blue Jays and considering the way Boston’s pitching has held up healthwise, losing him could be detrimental.

However, Paxton offered a similar sentiment when addressing his injury scare.

“I had to come out early because my knee was a little sore there,” Paxton said postgame Saturday, per NESN. “Flared up last time in Minnesota. Just wasn’t quite back to where it needed to be today. I think I’ll be good going forward, though.”

Paxton currently owns a 3-1 record this season with a 3.19 ERA, and held opposing offenses to three or fewer runs in his last five starts, a stretch in which Paxton’s recorded a 2.22 ERA, striking out 35 hitters through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

Among all Red Sox starters, Paxton is the team leader in ERA while sitting fifth in strikeouts (54).