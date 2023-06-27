Julian Edelman didn’t stand idly by after a former Patriot apparently wrongly accused Rob Gronkowski.

Jake Bequette, a former NFL defensive end who spent three seasons in New England, recently made headlines when he recounted Gronkowski’s old partying days in Foxboro. According to the 2012 fourth-round pick, Gronk used to go out in Boston until the early hours of the morning, have his team drive him to the Patriots’ facility and then “pass out on the training tables” in the team’s training room.

Edelman, who played alongside Gronkowski in New England for nearly a decade, called the story “BS” and labeled the legendary tight end as “one of the most dedicated teammates” he ever had. The support garnered a response from Gronk, who used emojis to reference one of Edelman’s more popular nicknames.

The retired Patriots wide receiver also wasn’t the only former Gronk teammate who came to the defense of the four-time Super Bowl champion. Former New England safety Patrick Chung also refuted the partying story and accused Bequette of not telling the truth in order to gain notoriety.