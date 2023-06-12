So far, so good for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Since departing from the Green Bay Packers through a forced trade, Rodgers and the Jets have been a solid match, as both sides have acknowledged. Rodgers has enjoyed his introductory experience alongside New York teammates, attending voluntary organized team activities and the Jets share similar feelings as noted by head coach Robert Saleh.

“Me, personally, I’ve never been around a quarterback like that,” Saleh told reporters Monday, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “We’ve had some good quarterbacks — Russell (Wilson), Jimmy (Garoppolo), Matt Schaub. This is different, and not to speak poorly on them. So he throws a ball to C.J. Uzomah. And I was like, ‘He’s covered!’ And he says, ‘Guys not looking at me, he’s open.'”

Having coached a plethora of quarterbacks since Saleh began coaching at the pro level in 2005, the 44-year-old hasn’t had a talent the caliber of Rodgers. Needless to say, Rodgers is a massive upgrade from the trainwreck that was the Zach Wilson experiment last season.

Around this time last year, Rodgers did not attend voluntary OTAs with the Packers.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” Saleh said. “Couldn’t have gone any better.”

All that’s left is to see whether or not the 39-year-old has enough left in the tank to uplift a Jets team that went 7-10 last season and hasn’t clinched a playoff berth in 13 years.