Saints Sign Ex-Patriots Wide Receiver Following Minicamp Tryout

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. has found himself a new home.

The wideout signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday after being released by New England in May.

The 25-year-old played two seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2020-2021 before joining the Patriots practice squad in 2022. Bowden made a single game-day appearance for the Patriots when he suited up in New England’s Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Although he lined up for 14 offensive snaps, Bowden was not a targeted receiver.

Bowden was originally selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Las Vegas Raiders before being traded to the Dolphins. In 11 career games with four starts for Miami, the Kentucky product had 28 receptions for 211 yards and 32 rushing yards on nine carries.

The Saints had Bowden return punts and kicks during camp, according to Saints Wire’s John Sigler and Crissy Froyd. Bowden also posted a few pictures via Instagram in his new Saints uniform displaying No. 84 along with a team video that shows Bowden receiving a pass down field during camp.