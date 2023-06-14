What Alex Cora Told Kiké Hernández About Move Off Shortstop

Kiké Hernández no longer is the Red Sox’s everyday shortstop, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see the versatile veteran play the position for Boston ever again.

Prior to Tuesday’s extra-innings loss to the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Alex Cora unveiled a pair of significant defensive developments. The Red Sox manager revealed the club will move Hernández off of shortstop to focus on second base and outfield duties, while Triston Casas’ reps at first base also are set to decrease.

Cora also shed light on the conversation he had with Hernández about Boston’s new defensive game plan for the 10th-year pro.

“I told Kiké, ‘This is not the end,'” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “It’s just something we have to do for now. We’re going to keep working on (his) angles and your throwing and all that. We’re doing the same thing with Triston.

“We’ve got to be better defensively. That’s the bottom line.”

Boston’s starting shortstop duties eventually will be handled by Trevor Story, a plan Cora confirmed late last month. But the two-time All-Star doesn’t expect to be back at his primary position until “sometime in August,” so Red Sox fans can expect to see a lot of Pablo Reyes and Christian Arroyo at short the next two months.

The Sox will try to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Rockies on Wednesday night. NESN’s full coverage of the series finale begins at 6 p.m. ET.